Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 2,099 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,113 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,516,676 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $971,920,000 after buying an additional 350,904 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,150,304 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $244,621,000 after buying an additional 8,330 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,734,980 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $212,453,000 after purchasing an additional 47,991 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 31.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,437 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $195,527,000 after purchasing an additional 595,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,350,948 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $104,901,000 after purchasing an additional 13,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. DZ Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.13.

NYSE RIO opened at $82.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.12. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $55.39 and a one year high of $95.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.