Glenmede Trust Co. NA Takes $374,000 Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 170.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 77,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,174,000 after acquiring an additional 48,607 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 12.9% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 190,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,896,000 after acquiring an additional 21,805 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SEDG shares. started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $290.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.82.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Marcel Gani sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.67, for a total value of $79,047.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total transaction of $3,699,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,725,893.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,667 shares of company stock worth $10,033,678. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SEDG opened at $240.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.59, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.60 and a 1-year high of $377.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $255.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

