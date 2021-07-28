Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Short Interest Up 2,615.8% in July

Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, a growth of 2,615.8% from the June 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MILN opened at $44.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.37. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a 12-month low of $28.87 and a 12-month high of $45.03.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Millennials Consumer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Millennials Consumer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.