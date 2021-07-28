Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.50 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.49% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “GLOBALSTAR INC offers satellite voice and data services to commercial and recreational users in more than 120 countries around the world. Globalstar’s products include mobile and fixed satellite telephones, simplex and duplex satellite data modems and flexible service packages. Many land based and maritime industries benefit from Globalstar with increased productivity from remote areas beyond cellular and landline service. Global customer segments include: oil and gas, government, mining, forestry, commercial fishing, utilities, military, transportation, heavy construction, emergency preparedness, and business continuity as well as individual recreational users. Globalstar data solutions are ideal for various asset and personal tracking, data monitoring and SCADA applications. “

GSAT has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Globalstar in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of GSAT stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,738,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,627,023. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Globalstar has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $2.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.34. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.40 and a beta of -0.05.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $26.93 million for the quarter. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 79.81% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts predict that Globalstar will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSAT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Globalstar by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 915,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 402,395 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Globalstar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Globalstar by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 476,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 106,161 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Globalstar by 1,382.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 436,037 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 406,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Globalstar by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,793,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 66,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

