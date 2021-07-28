Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Bought by Betterment LLC

Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,994,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306,499 shares during the period. Betterment LLC owned about 2.82% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $65,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,570,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,616,000 after buying an additional 405,861 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,212,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,490,000 after buying an additional 286,232 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,074,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,543,000 after buying an additional 226,683 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,867,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,716,000 after buying an additional 71,947 shares during the period. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 1,854,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,277,000 after buying an additional 60,064 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSIE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,803. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $36.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.26.

