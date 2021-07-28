Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys Shares of 551,725 SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 551,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,468,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000.

SBEAU opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $10.30.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

