Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,931 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of BancFirst worth $5,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BancFirst in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in BancFirst in the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. 37.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BancFirst alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BancFirst in a report on Monday, July 19th.

In related news, major shareholder Bf Bank Partners Lp sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.25, for a total value of $1,098,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,199,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,865,352.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 2,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $148,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 62,946 shares of company stock worth $4,575,768 in the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BANF opened at $55.30 on Wednesday. BancFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $38.51 and a 1 year high of $77.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.60.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 37.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 45.33%.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.