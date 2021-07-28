Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME) by 285.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,491 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF were worth $5,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 305.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 140.4% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. WBI Investments now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 167,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter.

JPME stock opened at $88.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.93. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $61.40 and a twelve month high of $89.49.

