Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $5.64 Million Stock Holdings in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 194.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,004 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of nLIGHT worth $5,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in nLIGHT by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 735,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,820,000 after purchasing an additional 29,745 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in nLIGHT by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,275 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in nLIGHT in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in nLIGHT by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 15,730 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

Shares of LASR opened at $31.95 on Wednesday. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $46.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -63.90 and a beta of 2.55.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.21. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $61.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LASR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on nLIGHT from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

nLIGHT Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.