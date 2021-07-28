Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $5.85 Million Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,229 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Premier worth $5,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Premier by 10.4% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,116,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,881,000 after purchasing an additional 669,785 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Premier by 1.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,400,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,659,000 after purchasing an additional 106,616 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Premier by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,606,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,795,000 after purchasing an additional 54,734 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Premier by 3.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,412,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,501,000 after purchasing an additional 115,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Premier by 0.3% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,334,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,875,000 after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on PINC. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,489,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINC opened at $35.58 on Wednesday. Premier, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.13 and a 12-month high of $37.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.62.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. Premier had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $469.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Premier Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.