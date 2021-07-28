Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 24,036 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 75.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,036 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Dillard’s by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. 61.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DDS opened at $181.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.02 and a 12 month high of $193.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $5.17. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($6.94) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -21.98%.

DDS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Dillard’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

In other Dillard’s news, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $57,684.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,014.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James I. Freeman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $1,328,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,764 shares in the company, valued at $14,317,525.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock worth $4,119,010. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

