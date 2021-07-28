Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,478 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $5,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYJ. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,035,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,524,000 after purchasing an additional 618,454 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 9,640.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,122,000 after purchasing an additional 216,534 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $8,902,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 395.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after purchasing an additional 52,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 364,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,563,000 after purchasing an additional 36,535 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IYJ opened at $112.62 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $123.05 and a 1 year high of $158.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.22.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

