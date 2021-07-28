Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub Purchases 5,000 Shares

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.93 per share, with a total value of $79,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
David Golub also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 19th, David Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.59 per share, with a total value of $77,950.00.
- On Thursday, July 15th, David Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $79,950.00.
- On Monday, June 28th, David Golub acquired 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.59 per share, for a total transaction of $155,900.00.
- On Friday, May 28th, David Golub acquired 4,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.78 per share, for a total transaction of $63,120.00.
- On Friday, June 4th, David Golub acquired 4,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.06 per share, for a total transaction of $64,240.00.
- On Friday, June 25th, David Golub acquired 1,250,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00.
- On Tuesday, July 13th, David Golub acquired 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.95 per share, for a total transaction of $159,500.00.
- On Friday, July 9th, David Golub bought 4,944 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.77 per share, with a total value of $77,966.88.
- On Tuesday, July 6th, David Golub bought 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.74 per share, with a total value of $78,700.00.
- On Wednesday, June 23rd, David Golub bought 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.57 per share, with a total value of $77,850.00.
Golub Capital BDC stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.00. The stock had a trading volume of 441,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,376. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $16.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.73.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.08%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBDC. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4,015.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 13.9% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 177.4% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
GBDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.
Golub Capital BDC Company Profile
Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.
Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin
Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.