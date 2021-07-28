Gotham Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 7.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The St. Joe were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JOE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The St. Joe during the fourth quarter worth $17,162,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The St. Joe by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,423,000 after buying an additional 199,156 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in The St. Joe in the first quarter valued at $1,955,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in The St. Joe by 73.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after buying an additional 66,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in The St. Joe in the first quarter valued at $2,366,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JOE opened at $44.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.94. The St. Joe Company has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $57.55.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.30 million during the quarter. The St. Joe had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 8.19%.

The St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Co engages in the real estate development and management business. It operates through the following segments: Residential ; Hospitality; and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

