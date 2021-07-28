Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $236,000 Stock Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 43.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IIPR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $95,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $39,485.61. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 37,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,666.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,327 shares of company stock worth $158,583 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on IIPR. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.75.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $210.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 280.52, a quick ratio of 280.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.66 and a 12 month high of $222.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.07.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $42.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.30 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 57.54% and a return on equity of 6.11%. As a group, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.00%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

