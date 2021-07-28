Gotham Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 68.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,962 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $19,849,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Moderna in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Moderna by 380.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Moderna in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 51.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $328.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.48. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $362.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.21.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.99, for a total value of $1,759,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.82, for a total transaction of $975,612.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,797.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 357,916 shares of company stock valued at $76,976,840. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.00.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

