Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 1,042 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 45.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,271 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in UniFirst by 17.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in UniFirst by 17.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,825,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in UniFirst by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,557,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in UniFirst by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 1,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in UniFirst by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 490,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $103,926,000 after buying an additional 28,978 shares in the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael Iandoli sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $111,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.08, for a total transaction of $38,320.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,671.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNF opened at $216.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.04. UniFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.70 and a fifty-two week high of $258.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.31.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $464.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.47 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

