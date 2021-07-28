Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 11,355 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 66.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,355 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 554.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Northern Trust Capital Markets increased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $41.33 on Wednesday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $46.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

