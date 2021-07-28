Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 2,751 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 63.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,751 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

Shares of VRSK opened at $186.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.60. The firm has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.42, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $159.79 and a one year high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Constantine Iordanou sold 3,412 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.99, for a total transaction of $610,713.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 269,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,210,777.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 5,265 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $1,000,771.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,858,824.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,954 shares of company stock valued at $8,059,937. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

