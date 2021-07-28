Gotham Asset Management LLC Takes $213,000 Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,359 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 3.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,501,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 57,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Maryland Capital Management bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,741,000. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Shares of FN opened at $90.29 on Wednesday. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $97.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $479.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Fabrinet’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FN. Zacks Investment Research cut Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. B. Riley upped their target price on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.89.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.