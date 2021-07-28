Graham (NYSE:GHM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.10. Graham shares last traded at $13.73, with a volume of 19,229 shares traded.

Separately, Colliers Securities set a $13.35 target price on shares of Graham in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.97. The company has a market capitalization of $147.56 million, a PE ratio of 57.50 and a beta of 0.83.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 million. Graham had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 2.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Graham Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.33%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Graham by 197.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Graham by 98.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Graham by 64.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Graham by 84.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Graham by 58.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. 70.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graham Company Profile (NYSE:GHM)

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.

