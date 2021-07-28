Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 75.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476,813 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $16,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth $107,250,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,745,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,007,000 after purchasing an additional 827,514 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at $39,720,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,797,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,559,000 after purchasing an additional 207,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,332,000 after purchasing an additional 184,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $90.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.57. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.64 and a 1-year high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $236.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.89 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 30.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LOPE shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Grand Canyon Education presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

