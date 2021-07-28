Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) announced its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $18.79 on Wednesday. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

GPK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

