Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.16 Million Stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 1,476.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,340 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Vericel were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vericel in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Vericel during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rollins Financial acquired a new stake in Vericel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vericel during the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Vericel during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Get Vericel alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VCEL shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Shares of VCEL stock opened at $53.31 on Wednesday. Vericel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $68.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 666.46 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.93.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Vericel had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 13,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $673,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $154,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,248 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,107 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.