Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 88.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471,241 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth about $100,862,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,159,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,430,000 after purchasing an additional 206,506 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter worth about $101,113,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,811,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,528,000 after purchasing an additional 637,096 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 764,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,701,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. 57.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

NYSE:GFL opened at $33.02 on Wednesday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a one year low of $17.19 and a one year high of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.08.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $937.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.25 million. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GFL shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

GFL Environmental Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.