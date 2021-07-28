Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 12,193 Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,193 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of South Jersey Industries worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,491,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,436,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,123,000 after buying an additional 604,340 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 930,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,009,000 after acquiring an additional 372,194 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,088,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,153,000 after acquiring an additional 356,333 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,034,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJI opened at $26.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $29.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.85.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $674.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.25 million. Equities research analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is an increase from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.02%.

In other news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $145,013.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,523 shares in the company, valued at $511,049.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America raised South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

South Jersey Industries Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

