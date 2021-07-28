Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 4,242 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 7.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,242 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 4.1% in the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 9,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 1.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 4.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.67 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. United Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.89.

United Bankshares stock opened at $34.75 on Wednesday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $42.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

