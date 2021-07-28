Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 6,384 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,384 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Mueller Industries worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 194,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,037,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 3.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 1,568.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,455,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Mueller Industries stock opened at $42.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.07 and a 1-year high of $48.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 21.14%.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

