Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) Shares Sold by Blackstone Group Inc.

Blackstone Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,274 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc.’s holdings in Green Plains Partners were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPP. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Green Plains Partners by 174.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Harbor Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 23,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. 23.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ GPP opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.32. Green Plains Partners LP has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $13.74. The stock has a market cap of $306.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.78.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 87.52% and a net margin of 49.47%. The company had revenue of $20.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.55 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Green Plains Partners LP will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Green Plains Partners’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 31 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 44 acres of land; and six fuel terminals in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Oklahoma.

