Greggs (LON:GRG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Greggs plc (LON:GRG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,752.94 ($35.97). Greggs shares last traded at GBX 2,747 ($35.89), with a volume of 161,591 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Greggs from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,950 ($38.54) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,783.33 ($23.30).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,593.76.

In related news, insider Richard Hutton sold 12,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,464 ($32.19), for a total transaction of £315,096.32 ($411,675.36).

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

