Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $770.47 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) will announce sales of $770.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $773.00 million and the lowest is $767.30 million. Grocery Outlet reported sales of $803.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full year sales of $3.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $752.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on GO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.78.

In other Grocery Outlet news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $856,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,339.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $69,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,226.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,673,590. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,025,000 after purchasing an additional 43,646 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1,156.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,698,000 after buying an additional 366,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.49. 485,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Grocery Outlet has a 12 month low of $32.23 and a 12 month high of $48.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of -0.35.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

