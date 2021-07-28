Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Group 1 Automotive to post earnings of $10.43 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.14. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Group 1 Automotive to post $24 EPS for the current fiscal year and $22 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GPI opened at $165.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.76. Group 1 Automotive has a twelve month low of $80.66 and a twelve month high of $181.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.31%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Group 1 Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.60.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $765,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,013.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

