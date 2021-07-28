Grumpy Finance Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (GRUMPY)

Grumpy Finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 28th. One Grumpy Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Grumpy Finance has a market capitalization of $3.17 million and $11,791.00 worth of Grumpy Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Grumpy Finance has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00048959 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002572 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00015143 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006168 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $300.59 or 0.00754003 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Grumpy Finance Profile

Grumpy Finance (CRYPTO:GRUMPY) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2021. Grumpy Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,653,603,542,809 coins. Grumpy Finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Grumpy Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grumpy Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grumpy Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

