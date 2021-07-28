Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) will report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’ earnings. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores.

Get Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores alerts:

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 6.68%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 9.9% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 72,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $495,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,054,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 498,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 79,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVAL opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.73. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $7.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company offers deposit products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits, including deposits from correspondent banks, cashier checks, and collection services.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (AVAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.