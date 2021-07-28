Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Supervielle SA is a private domestically-owned financial group primarily in Argentina. The Company owns Banco Supervielle S.A., an Argentine private domestically-owned bank which operates primary in the City of Buenos Aires and the Greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area, Mendoza and San Luis. Grupo Supervielle SA is based in Bueno Aires, Argentina. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Grupo Supervielle from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE SUPV opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. Grupo Supervielle has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $179.03 million, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.08.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.17). Grupo Supervielle had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $120.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.24 million. Research analysts forecast that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.0266 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Grupo Supervielle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUPV. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the fourth quarter worth $587,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Supervielle during the first quarter valued at $136,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Supervielle during the first quarter valued at $133,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Supervielle during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Grupo Supervielle by 116.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 38,470 shares during the period. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal and Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit cards, debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

