Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.78.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $64.92 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $51.12 and a 1 year high of $71.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.18.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.64, for a total value of $666,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,586.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 8,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $621,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,722 shares in the company, valued at $12,300,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 407,836 shares of company stock worth $27,899,495 over the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,511,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,395,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $804,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,724 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,850,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $185,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 246.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 636,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,360,000 after purchasing an additional 452,513 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,783,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $472,702,000 after purchasing an additional 417,293 shares during the period. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

