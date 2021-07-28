Handshake (HNS) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $478,489.00

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 27th. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000420 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Handshake has traded up 22.1% against the dollar. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $68.15 million and $478,489.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,831.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,302.80 or 0.05781348 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.50 or 0.01261575 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.12 or 0.00341735 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00123810 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $225.74 or 0.00566733 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00007220 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.78 or 0.00335857 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $103.21 or 0.00259113 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 407,388,545 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

