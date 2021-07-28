Hannover Rück SE (FRA:HNR1) Receives €169.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

Hannover Rück SE (FRA:HNR1) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €169.57 ($199.50).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €177.00 ($208.24) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €171.00 ($201.18) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

HNR1 remained flat at $€143.05 ($168.29) during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,644 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €143.49. Hannover Rück has a 12 month low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 12 month high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

