Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Short Interest Update

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 78.4% from the June 30th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 395,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HRBR traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.26. The company had a trading volume of 38,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,076. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.09. Harbor Diversified has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.03.
Harbor Diversified Company Profile
Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.