Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Short Interest Update

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 78.4% from the June 30th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 395,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRBR traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.26. The company had a trading volume of 38,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,076. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.09. Harbor Diversified has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Harbor Diversified Company Profile

Harbor Diversified, Inc is a development stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of products for the treatment of diseases related to aging. The firm focuses on two clinical development products, Apoptone and Triolex. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Appleton, WI.

