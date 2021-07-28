Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Shares Down 7.9%

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)’s share price dropped 7.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.91 and last traded at $27.10. Approximately 2,008 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 190,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.43.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.
The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.55.
In related news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $469,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.
Harmony Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:HRMY)
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.
