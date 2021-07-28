Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Shares Down 7.9%

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)’s share price dropped 7.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.91 and last traded at $27.10. Approximately 2,008 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 190,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.55.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $59.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $469,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

