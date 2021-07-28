Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.44, Fidelity Earnings reports. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 9.53%.

Shares of HVT stock traded down $1.83 on Wednesday, hitting $36.41. The company had a trading volume of 402,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,970. Haverty Furniture Companies has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $52.84. The stock has a market cap of $664.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.39.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

In related news, VP J Edward Clary sold 16,514 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $792,672.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 7.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.