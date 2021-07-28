Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $410.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.32 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 103.19% and a negative net margin of 91.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 584.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.81) EPS. Hawaiian updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Hawaiian stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $20.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,606,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.64. Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $31.38.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

In related news, Director William S. Swelbar sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,712.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $62,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,253.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $241,000. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Hawaiian to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research raised Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.13.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.