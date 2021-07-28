HC Wainwright Boosts First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Price Target to C$1.20

First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright to C$1.20 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 215.79% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Cormark lifted their price target on First Mining Gold from C$1.15 to C$1.30 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of TSE FF traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.38. 222,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,883. The firm has a market capitalization of C$265.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.41. First Mining Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.33 and a 12 month high of C$0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that First Mining Gold will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Mining Gold

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. The company also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. The company holds a portfolio of 13 mineral assets covering approximately 190,000 hectares located in Canada and the United States.

