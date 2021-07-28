HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.300-$17.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $14.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $57 billion-$58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55.27 billion.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded down $2.75 on Wednesday, reaching $244.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $114.38 and a 52-week high of $254.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.78.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered HCA Healthcare from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $238.05.

In other news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 18,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total value of $3,761,355.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total value of $2,463,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,020,866.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,906 shares of company stock worth $39,330,847. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

