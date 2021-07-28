H&E Equipment Services (HEES) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect H&E Equipment Services to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.37 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect H&E Equipment Services to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HEES opened at $32.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.25. H&E Equipment Services has a 52 week low of $17.16 and a 52 week high of $41.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is 79.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

