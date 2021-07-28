Head-To-Head Comparison: 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) and Alfi (NASDAQ:ALF)

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) and Alfi (NASDAQ:ALF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.5% of 21Vianet Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of 21Vianet Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares 21Vianet Group and Alfi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 21Vianet Group $740.08 million 2.70 -$415.22 million ($4.14) -3.54 Alfi N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Alfi has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 21Vianet Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for 21Vianet Group and Alfi, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 21Vianet Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Alfi 0 0 0 0 N/A

21Vianet Group currently has a consensus target price of $43.50, suggesting a potential upside of 197.13%. Given 21Vianet Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe 21Vianet Group is more favorable than Alfi.

Profitability

This table compares 21Vianet Group and Alfi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 21Vianet Group -59.54% -49.77% -15.27% Alfi N/A N/A N/A

Summary

21Vianet Group beats Alfi on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Alfi

Alfi, Inc. provides interactive intelligent artificial intelligence and machine learning software solutions. Alfi, Inc. was formerly known as Lectrefy, Inc. and changed its name to Alfi, Inc. in January 2020. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

