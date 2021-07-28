Head to Head Comparison: Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) & MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX)

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) and Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get MeiraGTx alerts:

This table compares MeiraGTx and Agenus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx -413.37% -32.51% -20.49% Agenus -226.54% N/A -91.47%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for MeiraGTx and Agenus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MeiraGTx 0 0 4 0 3.00 Agenus 0 0 3 0 3.00

MeiraGTx presently has a consensus price target of $29.75, suggesting a potential upside of 106.17%. Agenus has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.04%. Given MeiraGTx’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MeiraGTx is more favorable than Agenus.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.2% of MeiraGTx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of Agenus shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of MeiraGTx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Agenus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MeiraGTx and Agenus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx $15.56 million 41.07 -$57.99 million ($1.54) -9.37 Agenus $88.17 million 13.02 -$180.91 million ($1.05) -4.91

MeiraGTx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Agenus. MeiraGTx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agenus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

MeiraGTx has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agenus has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MeiraGTx beats Agenus on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases. Its programs in clinical development include Phase 1/2 clinical stage programs in Achromatopsia, X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa, RPE65-deficiency, and radiation-induced Xerostomia, as well as Parkinson's program. The company also focuses on initiating a clinical program in xerostomia related to Sjogren's syndrome and have preclinical programs in neurodegenerative diseases. It has a research collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop regulatable gene therapy treatment using the company's proprietary riboswitch technology. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies. It develops vaccine programs comprising Prophage vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic neo-antigen; PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate to treat tumor; and QS-21 Stimulon adjuvant, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant. The company also develops Balstilimab, an anti-PD-1 antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat second line cervical cancer; AGEN1181, an anti-CTLA-4 monospecific antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for dose escalation study; AGEN2373, an anti-CD137 monospecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial; AGEN1223, a novel bispecific antibody to deplete regulatory T cells, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial; AGEN-1423, a tumor microenvironment conditioning anti-CD73/TGFÃ TRAP bi-functional antibody that has completed Phase 1 clinical trial; AGEN1777, an anti-TIGIT bispecific antibodies; and AGEN1327, an anti-TIGIT monospecific antibody. In addition, it develops INCAGN1876, an anti-GITR monospecific antibody; INCAGN1949, an anti-OX40 monospecific antibody; INCAGN2390, an anti-TIM-3 monospecific antibody; INCAGN2385, an anti-LAG-3 monospecific antibody; and MK-4830, a monospecific antibody targeting ILT4, as well as AGENT 797, an iNKT cells that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19-related pneumonia; and in preclinical stage to treat multiple myeloma/B cell malignancies and solid tumors. The company has collaborations with Incyte Corporation, Merck Sharpe & Dohme, Recepta Biopharma SA, and Gilead Sciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.