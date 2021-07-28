Head-To-Head Comparison: CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) versus Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA)

CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) and Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CSL and Arena Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSL 0 5 0 0 2.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals 0 0 14 0 3.00

Arena Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $94.71, suggesting a potential upside of 48.41%. Given Arena Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Arena Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than CSL.

Profitability

This table compares CSL and Arena Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSL N/A N/A N/A Arena Pharmaceuticals N/A -36.95% -33.90%

Volatility and Risk

CSL has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arena Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CSL and Arena Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSL $9.15 billion 10.68 $2.10 billion $2.31 46.46 Arena Pharmaceuticals $320,000.00 12,105.06 -$404.73 million ($7.39) -8.64

CSL has higher revenue and earnings than Arena Pharmaceuticals. Arena Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CSL, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of CSL shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.3% of Arena Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Arena Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CSL beats Arena Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

CSL Company Profile

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the CSL Behring and Seqirus segments. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies. The Seqirus segment involves in the production of non-plasma biotherapeutic products and develops influenza related products. The company was founded on November 2, 1961 and is headquartered in Parkville, Australia.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Dominic P. Behan and Jack Lief on April 14, 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

