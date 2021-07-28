Head-To-Head Contrast: ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT) versus InMode (NASDAQ:INMD)

ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT) and InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ADM Tronics Unlimited and InMode’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADM Tronics Unlimited $3.09 million 3.00 -$600,000.00 N/A N/A InMode $206.11 million 16.89 $75.03 million $1.78 61.16

InMode has higher revenue and earnings than ADM Tronics Unlimited.

Profitability

This table compares ADM Tronics Unlimited and InMode’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADM Tronics Unlimited -15.95% -16.05% -9.44% InMode 41.20% 38.62% 33.26%

Volatility & Risk

ADM Tronics Unlimited has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InMode has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.6% of InMode shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.0% of ADM Tronics Unlimited shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ADM Tronics Unlimited and InMode, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADM Tronics Unlimited 0 0 0 0 N/A InMode 0 0 5 0 3.00

InMode has a consensus price target of $104.40, indicating a potential downside of 4.10%. Given InMode’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe InMode is more favorable than ADM Tronics Unlimited.

Summary

InMode beats ADM Tronics Unlimited on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

ADM Tronics Unlimited Company Profile

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of environmentally safe chemical products for industrial use; non-toxic composite fabricating resin; non-invasive, electronic therapy technology, electronic development and production and topical, dermatological products. It operates through the following business segments: Chemical, Electronic, and Engineering. The Chemical segment offers water-based chemical products used for the food packaging and converting industries, and antistatic conductive paints, coatings and other products. The Electronics segment includes its Sonotron and Action subsidiaries. The Engineering segment provides certain engineering services, including research, development, quality control and quality assurance services, along with regulatory compliance services. The company was founded by Alfonso DiMino on November 24, 1969 and is headquartered in Northvale, NJ.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets non-invasive medical aesthetic products that target an array of procedures, including permanent hair reduction, facial skin rejuvenation, wrinkle reduction, cellulite treatment, skin appearance and texture, and superficial benign vascular and pigmented lesions, as well as hands-free medical aesthetic products that target a range of procedures, such as skin tightening, fat reduction, and muscle stimulation. InMode Ltd. offers its products directly in United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Spain, India, Australia, and France, as well as through distributors in 47 countries. The company was formerly known as Invasix Ltd. and changed its name to InMode Ltd. in November 2017. InMode Ltd. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.

