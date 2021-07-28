Head-To-Head Contrast: Seelos Therapeutics (SEEL) vs. Its Rivals

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SEEL) is one of 867 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Seelos Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.8% of Seelos Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Seelos Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Seelos Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seelos Therapeutics N/A -353.93% -174.56% Seelos Therapeutics Competitors -2,680.14% -112.41% -27.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Seelos Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seelos Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80 Seelos Therapeutics Competitors 4795 18049 39556 770 2.57

Seelos Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $11.75, indicating a potential upside of 410.87%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 61.28%. Given Seelos Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Seelos Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Seelos Therapeutics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Seelos Therapeutics $380,000.00 -$19.10 million -5.35 Seelos Therapeutics Competitors $1.71 billion $122.54 million -2.26

Seelos Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Seelos Therapeutics. Seelos Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Seelos Therapeutics has a beta of 2.99, meaning that its stock price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seelos Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 1.26, meaning that their average stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Seelos Therapeutics competitors beat Seelos Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD). Its preclinical programs include SLS-007, an anti-alpha-synuclein peptidic inhibitor to treat patients with PD; SLS-008, an orally available antagonist for chemoattractant receptor-homologous molecule for the treatment of chronic inflammation in asthma and pediatric orphan indications; SLS-004 for the treatment of PD; SLS-010, an oral histamine H3A receptor antagonist for narcolepsy and related disorders; and SLS-012, an injectable therapy for post-operative pain management. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

